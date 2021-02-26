Allegations Of Crime Against Sarkin Fulani Of Igangan Are False — Kwara Fulani Community Tells Nigerian Government

‌The Fulani community in Kwara State has described allegations against the Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Saliu Abdulkadir, as false.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of Joint Fulani Associations in Kwara State on Tuesday, they urged the Nigerian government to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the crisis in Igangan, Oyo State.

They also condemned the attacks on the settlement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan and other Fulani settlements in the South-West.

According to them, it is imperative to punish the perpetrators of the crisis in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

The communiqué, signed by Sule Alfulani-Bube, chairman and Salihu Ahmed, secretary, read in part, “We have discovered that all the allegations levelled against Sarkin Igangan are false.

“We equally urge the Federal Government to investigate the attacks on the settlement of Sarkin Fulani Igangan and all other Fulani settlements in the South-West states and bring the culprits to book.”

Abdulkadir was accused of contributing to the problem of insecurity in Igangan, in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State by shielding killer herdsmen who kill, rape and kidnap residents of the area.

A pan-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, had made the allegations against Abdulkadir, adding that some people shot at him when at the palace of the Fulani leader when he went there to confront him.

He later gave a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the area after which the house of the Sarkin Fulani of Igangan was burnt, forcing him to flee to Kwara State.