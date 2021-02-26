Delta Lovers Found Dead In Residence, Neighbours Suspect Suicide

A 33-year-old man, Emmanuel Oshiotu, and his 25-year-old lover, Amaka Okafor, were on Thursday found dead in their one-room apartment in Uvwie community in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The lovers' corpses were sighted by neighbours in their apartment located at Ojigbo Crescent, Off Sapele-Effurun Road, Uvwie.

A neighbour of the deceased, who declined to be named, said, "Around 5 am, we heard Emmanuel shouting for help and on breaking the door, found him vomiting white foam while his lover's lifeless body lay a few distance from him."

No one could ascertain the cause of their death as of the time of filing this report but witnesses said a can of insecticide and a knife were found beside their bodies.

The discovery made neighbours and the police suspect suicide, Punch reports.

It was further gathered that the suspected suicide theory was reinforced by Emmanuel's latest posts on his Facebook page depicting someone facing frustration.

The neighbour said the lovers were rushed to the Central Hospital, Warri, where they were both confirmed dead on arrival and their bodies deposited in the morgue.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muktari Bello, and his officers later inspected the bodies.