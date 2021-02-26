Delta Lovers Found Dead In Residence, Neighbours Suspect Suicide

No one could ascertain the cause of their death as of the time of filing this report but witnesses said a can of insecticide and a knife were found beside their bodies.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

A 33-year-old man, Emmanuel Oshiotu, and his 25-year-old lover, Amaka Okafor, were on Thursday found dead in their one-room apartment in Uvwie community in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The lovers' corpses were sighted by neighbours in their apartment located at Ojigbo Crescent, Off Sapele-Effurun Road, Uvwie.

A neighbour of the deceased, who declined to be named, said, "Around 5 am, we heard Emmanuel shouting for help and on breaking the door, found him vomiting white foam while his lover's lifeless body lay a few distance from him."

No one could ascertain the cause of their death as of the time of filing this report but witnesses said a can of insecticide and a knife were found beside their bodies.

The discovery made neighbours and the police suspect suicide, Punch reports.

It was further gathered that the suspected suicide theory was reinforced by Emmanuel's latest posts on his Facebook page depicting someone facing frustration.

The neighbour said the lovers were rushed to the Central Hospital, Warri, where they were both confirmed dead on arrival and their bodies deposited in the morgue.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muktari Bello, and his officers later inspected the bodies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Man, Okoye Arraigned For Defrauding Guyanese Women Of Over $6M
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers, Other Criminals Now Demand Drugs As Ransom — Marwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Drug Kingpin Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment In South Africa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bayelsa Vigilantes Arrest Kidnappers Who Disguised As State Environmental Officials
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
CRIME Gumi: There Would've Been Uproar If Pastor Adeboye Had Negotiated With Terrorists—Dele Momodu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I Wanted To Sell My Baby For N400,000 As I Slept With 15 Men Without Condom— Ebonyi Woman
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'We Bombed Maiduguri, I Don’t Have Any Farm In Sambisa Forest’ — Shekau Mocks Military In New Audio
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Attempted To Assassinate Biafran Lawyer, Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Fighters Kill Top Commander, Okocha, Others In Error
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Plans 30 Grazing Reserves To Solve Farmers/Herders Crisis
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Okoye Arraigned For Defrauding Guyanese Women Of Over $6M
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zakoa, Son Of Dreaded Bandits' Kingpin, Buhari, Two Others Surrender Arms In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Dozens On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, Burn Two Vehicles
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Poll Reveals 18 Million Americans Now Identify As Gay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad