Driver Who Knocked Police Officer Off Lagos Bridge Remanded In Badagry Prison

The accused, 38-year-old Sunday Okodo, was arraigned before an Oshodi Mobile Court on six counts of driving against traffic (wrong-way driving), resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, reckless and dangerous driving, driving with an invalid driver's license, and attempted murder.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

The Lagos State police command on Friday arraigned a driver who knocked a police officer off the bridge along International Airport Road on February 24. 

According to the police, he will be arraigned in another court for the attempted murder charge.

At the ruling, no bail or fine was given to the accused. 

The court ruled that he should be remanded in Badagry prison until March 26 for the next hearing.

The driver is seen in a viral video driving against traffic and trying to evade arrest from security agents. He knocked a policeman identified as David Zapania off the bridge and into a canal in the process. 

A statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, had said the reckless driver caused injuries to the officer.

He said Okodo was residing at Alose Close, Apapa, while the police inspector. 

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 24/2/21 at about 17 30hrs, when some LASTMA personnel (who) were backed up by the police on enforcement duty within the state contravened (intercepted) a Toyota SUV, driving against the traffic along International Airport road.

“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, a police inspector David Zapania was knocked down from the bridge and fell into a carnal.

“The police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Center where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained fracture on his left hand,” the police said.

