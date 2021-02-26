Go After Gumi, Shekau, Bandits Before Disturbing Me, Igboho Tells Nigerian Government

Yoruba activist and pan-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has advised the Nigerian government to go after Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau, and Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has been holding meetings with bandits.

He was reacting to an earlier incident when a team of policemen, soldiers and Department of State Services officers reportedly attempted to arrest him along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

SaharaReporters learnt the security operatives, however, failed in their violent attempt to arrest Igboho.

The Punch newspaper quoted Igboho as saying that he was never invited by the security forces before an attempt was made to arrest him.

When asked if he would honour a police invitation, Igboho said, “Go and ask them to invite Gumi and Shekau first before disturbing me. Let them face the bandits instead.”

Igboho also said he would not run away, adding that he had returned to his base in Ibadan.

When asked if he would go into hiding, he said, “What for? I am in the neighbourhood. I cannot run.”

Igboho also revealed that his bank account was initially frozen but the restriction was lifted recently.

The Yoruba activist, who has been in the news for serving a quit notice on Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the South-West, said he had done nothing wrong but fight for the rights of his people.