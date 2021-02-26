Igboho’s Attempted Arrest Is Deliberate Provocation By Fulani Caliphate – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has condemned the attempted arrest of Yoruba activist and agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, noting that such is a provocation from the Fulani caliphate.

Kanu stated this on Twitter, while reacting to the incident.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

He added that Igboho should not be touched.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) on his Twitter handle said, “I condemn in totality the pathetic attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho earlier today. This is yet another deliberate act of provocation by the Fulani Caliphate. No #Fulani mass murderer, Miyetti Allah or bandit is under arrest. #Nigeria is on the brink! Igboho should not be touched.”

A team of policemen, soldiers and DSS had attempted on Friday to arrest Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The arrest, which resulted in pandemonium in the area, was unsuccessful as angry youths and supporters of Igboho resisted the security operatives.

Earlier, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, had also tweeted about the incident, saying, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives & policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush& abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed & I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas & either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue& peace is better than violence & war. A word is enough for the wise.”

Igboho had in January given Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to vacate the area, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.