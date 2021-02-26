Niger, Zamfara Abductions, Not Sunday Igboho, Should Be Your Focus – Shehu Sani Slams Nigerian Government

Former senator, and social critic, Shehu Sani, has said the abductions of school pupils in Kagara, Niger State, and Jengebe, Zamfara State, should be the focus of the Nigerian government at the moment, and not the arrest of popular Yoruba agitator and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho.

Sani, in a reaction on Twitter, stated this, while noting that the wisdom needed from the leadership of the country was how to end the bloodshed and lawlessness in the northern part of the country.

He said, “In the face of a greater danger in Kagara and Jangebe, Sunday shouldn’t be the focus now.

“If there is any wisdom that is desperately needed from the leadership of this country, it is the urgency to end the bloodshed and extinguish the raging flame of lawlessness and paralysis of security in the northern part of Nigeria. Nothing matters until human lives and dignity matters.”

On Friday around 2pm, a team of policemen, soldiers and Department of State Service operatives had attempted on Friday to arrest Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The arrest, which resulted in pandemonium in the area, had been unsuccessful as angry youths and supporters of Igboho resisted the security operatives.

Igboho had in January given Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to vacate the area, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.