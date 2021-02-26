Ondo Nurses To Begin Three-day Warning Strike

The nurses and midwives in Ondo State have said they will embark on a warning strike to press home their demands.

The health workers, under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives of the Ondo State Council stated this in a press statement on Friday.

According to the statement signed by its secretary, Emmanuel Oluwasegun Aina, the strike will commence from Monday, March 1 and end on the night of Wednesday March 3, 2021.

"Sequel to the meeting of the State Executive Council of NANNM held on the 16th February, 2021 which resolved that State Government should:

"Pay 100% salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021, 20% balance of December 2016, 50% November 2020 and commencement of New Salary Adjustment for Local Government nurses within seven (7) working days.

"Following the expiration of the seven (7) working days ultimatum without response from the government, you are directed to proceed on a three-day warning strike from 12am on Monday 1st - Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 at first instance. See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Nurses Protest Two Months’ Salary Arrears, Accuse NANNM Leadership Of Cover-up

"Please bring the content of this letter to all concerned and ensure full compliance."

The health workers and the state government have been at loggerheads over some disagreements regarding payment of salaries and allowances.