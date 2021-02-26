Seven Of 317 Abducted Zamfara Schoolgirls Escape From Bandits’ Camp

The kidnapping happened less than 10 days after a similar incident at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Seven out of the 317 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have escaped from the bandits’ camp.

 

The seven schoolgirls escaped and reportedly arrived home safely on Friday evening.

The kidnapping happened less than 10 days after a similar incident at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

A source who did not disclose his name narrated to Channels TV that the seven schoolgirls manoeuvered their way to escape from the kidnappers’ den.

See Also Insurgency Presidency Reacts To Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction 18 Hours Later 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

The gunmen had kidnapped the schoolgirls around 1 am on Friday, loading the girls into buses.

 

A resident of Kawaye village identified as Seidu Muhammadu who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters said his daughters, Mansura and Sakina, were among those abducted.

 

"I'm on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1am," he said.

 

The spokesman for the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu told reporters that" Give me some time, I can't say anything now."

 

The Zamfara incident is coming a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting 47 school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Asks Governors To Stop Rewarding Bandits With Vehicles, Cash Gifts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Presidency Reacts To Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction 18 Hours Later
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Schoolgirls Held In Dangulbi Forest
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Go After Gumi, Shekau, Bandits Before Disturbing Me, Igboho Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Saudi Crown Prince Approved Killing Of Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi – US Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Asks Governors To Stop Rewarding Bandits With Vehicles, Cash Gifts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Presidency Reacts To Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction 18 Hours Later
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS, Police, Others Attempted To Arrest Sunday Igboho On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad