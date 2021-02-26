Seven Of 317 Abducted Zamfara Schoolgirls Escape From Bandits’ Camp

Seven out of the 317 schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have escaped from the bandits’ camp.

The seven schoolgirls escaped and reportedly arrived home safely on Friday evening.

The kidnapping happened less than 10 days after a similar incident at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

A source who did not disclose his name narrated to Channels TV that the seven schoolgirls manoeuvered their way to escape from the kidnappers’ den.

The gunmen had kidnapped the schoolgirls around 1 am on Friday, loading the girls into buses.

A resident of Kawaye village identified as Seidu Muhammadu who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters said his daughters, Mansura and Sakina, were among those abducted.

"I'm on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1am," he said.

The spokesman for the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu told reporters that" Give me some time, I can't say anything now."

The Zamfara incident is coming a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting 47 school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.