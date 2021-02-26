Zamfara Abduction: Daily Trust, Channels, NAN, TVC Reporters Escape Mob Attacks

The crew, who moved in a convoy of two vehicles, were attacked midway inside the town of Jangebe as angry youths threw stones at the vehicles.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Journalist crews from Daily Trust, Channels TV, Television Continental and the News Agency of Nigeria escaped mob attack by communities of the Jangebe community in Zamfara State as part of demonstration of their anger against the recent abduction of over 300 students.

The crew, who moved in a convoy of two vehicles, were attacked midway inside the town of Jangebe as angry youths threw stones at the vehicles. 

The angry youths smashed part of the official vehicles of another media organisation, Thunder Blowers and hit one of the reporters, injuring one of its cameramen, Babangida Calipha.

The situation at Jangebe community is tense as people have mobilised to block security operatives, journalists and government officials from getting access to the main town.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, and the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, as well as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were also allegedly blocked from entering the town.

The youths also mobilised en masse to the outskirts, a source told newsmen.

As at time of filing this report, no one could ascertain the situation as both journalists and security operatives resorted to phone calls to know what the situation was.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Al-Jazeera Journalists Sentenced To Prison In Egypt
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Arise TV Equipment Seized In New York Amid Major Obaigbena Scandal
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights EFCC Arrests Blogger For ‘Cyber Stalking’ EFCC Chair
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Writers Urge President Buhari To Halt Harassment Of Journalists
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Journalism UNICEF Staff Stop Journalists From Covering Malala’s Visit In Maiduguri
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Wole Soyinka Center Honors Outstanding Nigerian Female Journalists
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit –Afenifere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Northerners Waging Terrorism War By Blocking Food Items From North To South—Middle Belt Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad