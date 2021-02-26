Zamfara Abduction: Daily Trust, Channels, NAN, TVC Reporters Escape Mob Attacks

Journalist crews from Daily Trust, Channels TV, Television Continental and the News Agency of Nigeria escaped mob attack by communities of the Jangebe community in Zamfara State as part of demonstration of their anger against the recent abduction of over 300 students.

The crew, who moved in a convoy of two vehicles, were attacked midway inside the town of Jangebe as angry youths threw stones at the vehicles.



The angry youths smashed part of the official vehicles of another media organisation, Thunder Blowers and hit one of the reporters, injuring one of its cameramen, Babangida Calipha.

The situation at Jangebe community is tense as people have mobilised to block security operatives, journalists and government officials from getting access to the main town.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, and the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, as well as the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were also allegedly blocked from entering the town.

The youths also mobilised en masse to the outskirts, a source told newsmen.

As at time of filing this report, no one could ascertain the situation as both journalists and security operatives resorted to phone calls to know what the situation was.