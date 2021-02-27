Sheikh Gumi Should Be Under Security Scrutiny, Not Igboho, SMBLF Says

It also described it as an 'embarrassing thing' the president's comment defending not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

The southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has said people like Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, Sheikh Gumi and other alleged troublers of Nigeria should be under security scrutiny, not Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

The group spoke in reaction to the attempt by a team of policemen, soldiers and Department of State Services officers to arrest the pan-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

SaharaReporters learnt the security operatives failed in their violent attempt to arrest Igboho.

In a statement on Saturday, the group condemned the attempted arrest and subsequent media denial by the DSS.

It also described it as an 'embarrassing thing' the president's comment defending not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

The statement read, "Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with one of our leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo when the skirmish happened.

"We have noticed the media denial by the DSS of its involvement in the dastardly operation in the atmosphere of deregulated terror going on in a supposed democratic environment.

"It came as an embarrassing thing that as the show of shame was going on, the president was defending, not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

"That is an admission of the soft care for bandits by the government and pro-bandit supporters who have been poking their fingers in the faces of non-bandit Nigerians.

"The president wasn't aware of such caution in using maximum force against ENDSARS, which they celebrated in Kaduna. It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities treated like conquered people.

"We somehow feel it's not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a united Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system."

The group also condemned the alleged blockage of food items from the north to the south. 

It added that there would be grave implications if southern communities start to block fuel products from going to the north. 

"We appreciate the noble intervention of the Middle Belt Forum and their sense of responsibility in condemning this despicable measure," it added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity OPC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Govt, Says Abomination Has Become A Norm
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
Business Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad