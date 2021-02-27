Sheikh Gumi Should Be Under Security Scrutiny, Not Igboho, SMBLF Says

The southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has said people like Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, Sheikh Gumi and other alleged troublers of Nigeria should be under security scrutiny, not Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

The group spoke in reaction to the attempt by a team of policemen, soldiers and Department of State Services officers to arrest the pan-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

SaharaReporters learnt the security operatives failed in their violent attempt to arrest Igboho.

In a statement on Saturday, the group condemned the attempted arrest and subsequent media denial by the DSS.

It also described it as an 'embarrassing thing' the president's comment defending not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

The statement read, "Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with one of our leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo when the skirmish happened.

"We have noticed the media denial by the DSS of its involvement in the dastardly operation in the atmosphere of deregulated terror going on in a supposed democratic environment.

"It came as an embarrassing thing that as the show of shame was going on, the president was defending, not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

"That is an admission of the soft care for bandits by the government and pro-bandit supporters who have been poking their fingers in the faces of non-bandit Nigerians.

"The president wasn't aware of such caution in using maximum force against ENDSARS, which they celebrated in Kaduna. It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities treated like conquered people.

"We somehow feel it's not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a united Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system."

The group also condemned the alleged blockage of food items from the north to the south.

It added that there would be grave implications if southern communities start to block fuel products from going to the north.

"We appreciate the noble intervention of the Middle Belt Forum and their sense of responsibility in condemning this despicable measure," it added.