Top Stories Of The Day

1. BREAKING: Four Shot Dead As Bandits Return To Kagara | Sahara Reporters

Eleven victims, including seven women, were kidnapped in two different villages. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3sybvQO

2. Group Knocks DSS Over Arrest of Ganduje's Media Aide, Calls For His Immediate Release | Sahara Reporters

3. B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/37Tfv6R

4. NDLEA Seizes 46kg Tramadol, 79kg Indian Hemp Worth Over N50m In Adamawa | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: http://bit.ly/37OoxBZ

5. Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: http://bit.ly/3uDh823

6. "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2P9raYs

7. Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3su29pp

8. BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3pVnk21

9. Sheikh Gumi Should Be Under Security Scrutiny, Not Igboho, SMBLF Says | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2ZSDKNW

10. Zamfara Abduction: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Govt, Says Abomination Has Become A Norm | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3swhiGH

11. Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3r24pDM

12. How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3b0yFJM

13. Kagara Schoolboys Regain Freedom | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/389QX9R

14. US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3bK8Mgr

15. Boko Haram Releases Bride Abducted In Borno | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/37SkJ2m

16. OPC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Oyo | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3rd6XiR

17. Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3r1uHX0

18. "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3ksz0bj

19. BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: http://bit.ly/3sr24CK

20. Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group | Sahara Reporter

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2ZWRreU

21. Owners Of 100 Trucks Of Onions Boycott Shasa Market, Leave Sokoto For Other Countries | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3kv9odG

22. My 71-Yr-Old Wife Denied Me Sex, Stabbed Me Because I Took New Wife—80-Yr-Old Man Tells Ibadan Court | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3pZv2bd

23. 2023: Ali Modu Sheriff, Five Former Governors Eye APC Chairmanship Seat | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3r1C9RN

24. Attempt To Arrest Me Will fail – Sunday Igboho| Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3sxgxgI

25. Abduction: Lawmakers Must Act Now, State Police Now A Necessity, Atiku Says | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2NMkdML

26. Zamfara Abduction: Northern Youths Seek Removal Of National Security Adviser, Monguno | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3r2rtCt

27. Zamfara Schoolgirls Held In Dangulbi Forest | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2O5fTrE

28. China's Growing Influence In Africa Worries United States | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3suvb8g

29. Hijab Use'll Expose Christian Pupils To Terrorist Attacks –Kwara CAN | Sahara Reporters

READ MORE: https://bit.ly/2NC3pbm