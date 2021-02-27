US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law

The American diplomat condemned the abduction, stating that the girls must be immediately released and returned to their families.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

The newly appointed United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has called for the release of the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the school, located within the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state, was attacked by some bandits on Friday morning.

Abandoned class of cted from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State TheCable

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the school around 1 am and whisked them away in buses.

She also said the criminals responsible for the attack should be held accountable to the full extent of the law.

She wrote, “The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Nigeria. The girls must be returned to their families immediately, and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Saharareporters, New York

