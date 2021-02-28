Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed seven persons, including a Catholic lector in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Sunday.

File Photo: Gunmen

According to him, gunmen invaded Kutura station in the Kajuru Local Government Area and killed three residents: Michael Shadari, Danlami Shaban and a Catholic lector, Clement Aura Bili.

He said bandits also attacked Kajinjiri village in Igabi and killed two residents identified as Ibrahim Rabi'u and Abdulrahman Mohammad.

According to the statement, Kamal Murtala, one of those attacked, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility.

Similarly, in Rago village, also of Igabi Local Government Area, bandits killed two locals identified as Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and Muhammadu Rabiu.

He said the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the incidents and condoled with the families of those killed in the attacks while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He also quoted the governor as wishing the injured victim from Kajinjiri village quick recovery.

