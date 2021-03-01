ALERT: Armed Bandits Sighted, Currently Walking Freely In Niger Communities

Residents of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have said suspected armed bandits are currently walking freely with arms in some communities in the council area.

“As I am speaking to you now, armed bandits are being sighted with guns walking around unchecked by the river bank of Gunugo village, Jiko village and Manta village,” one of the residents told SaharaReporters.

“The bandits are patronising local shops. They are moving freely. Nobody has the courage to look at them twice.”

There have been repeated attacks in Shiroro LGA in the past two weeks.

On February 25, armed men raided Gurmana community in the council area, killing and kidnapping residents.

The bandits also launched another attack on the community few days later.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 15 people who tried to escape drowned in River Kaduna.

The bandits as well attacked Manta village in Shiroro LGA.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits, heavily armed with assorted sophisticated weapons, came into the village on motorcycles, shooting sporadically.

“Manta village of Manta district in the Shiroro Local Government Area was under siege by the armed bandit last night. They shot into the air frequently to instill fear in the victims,” a source had told SaharaReporters.