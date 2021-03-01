ALERT: Armed Bandits Sighted, Currently Walking Freely In Niger Communities

“As I am speaking to you now, armed bandits are being sighted with guns walking around unchecked by the river bank of Gunugo village, Jiko village and Manta village,” one of the residents told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

Residents of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have said suspected armed bandits are currently walking freely with arms in some communities in the council area.

“As I am speaking to you now, armed bandits are being sighted with guns walking around unchecked by the river bank of Gunugo village, Jiko village and Manta village,” one of the residents told SaharaReporters.

“The bandits are patronising local shops. They are moving freely. Nobody has the courage to look at them twice.”

There have been repeated attacks in Shiroro LGA in the past two weeks.

On February 25, armed men raided Gurmana community in the council area, killing and kidnapping residents.

The bandits also launched another attack on the community few days later.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 15 people who tried to escape drowned in River Kaduna.

The bandits as well attacked Manta village in Shiroro LGA.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits, heavily armed with assorted sophisticated weapons, came into the village on motorcycles, shooting sporadically.

“Manta village of Manta district in the Shiroro Local Government Area was under siege by the armed bandit last night. They shot into the air frequently to instill fear in the victims,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated — Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Three Children Of Pastor Given One-Week Ultimatum By Boko Haram Quit School, Wife Falls Sick
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Currently Most Powerful Man In South-West Nigeria, Killing Him Will Cause Civil War —Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Monarch's Daughters Sue Ogboni Society For Allegedly Hijacking Their Father's Corpse During Burial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Man Abroad Donates Family House To Christ Embassy, Renders Family Members Homeless
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Former INEC Chairman, Jega Plots To Join PDP, Run For Presidency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Fraudster Billed For Deportation Allowed To Stay In UK After Revealing He's Bisexual
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated — Igboho
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How Policewoman In Anti-trafficking Unit Trafficks Young Girls To Lagos For Prostitution, Others —Fellow Officer Alleges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad