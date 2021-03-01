Commercial Driver Arrested With Two Human Heads In Ondo

A commercial driver, Hassan Saka, has been arrested for being in possession of two human heads in Ondo State.

Saka was arrested on Sunday by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

According to the state commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, the suspect was arrested along Owo/Akure Road.

Gagara disclosed that the two skulls were concealed in a neatly packed brown carton during a routine search by the men of the NDLEA.

When questioned, the suspect who refused to disclose where he got the heads from and where he was taking them to, stated that it was the devil who led him to such an act.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that Saka had been handed over to the police.

He noted that investigation was ongoing into the incident, adding that the suspect would soon be prosecuted.