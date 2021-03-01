Commercial Driver Arrested With Two Human Heads In Ondo

Saka was arrested on Sunday by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

A commercial driver, Hassan Saka, has been arrested for being in possession of two human heads in Ondo State.

Saka was arrested on Sunday by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

According to the state commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara, the suspect was arrested along Owo/Akure Road.

Gagara disclosed that the two skulls were concealed in a neatly packed brown carton during a routine search by the men of the NDLEA.

When questioned, the suspect who refused to disclose where he got the heads from and where he was taking them to, stated that it was the devil who led him to such an act.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that Saka had been handed over to the police.

He noted that investigation was ongoing into the incident, adding that the suspect would soon be prosecuted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Confirm Hunter Shot Girlfriend In Private Parts For Allegedly Cheating In Imo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Fraudster Billed For Deportation Allowed To Stay In UK After Revealing He's Bisexual
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Policewoman In Anti-trafficking Unit Trafficks Young Girls To Lagos For Prostitution, Others —Fellow Officer Alleges
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Tenants Gang-Rape Neighbour’s Daughter In Ogun
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How Commercial Tricycle Rider Rescued Two Children Kidnapped By A Couple In Ebonyi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Monarch's Daughters Sue Ogboni Society For Allegedly Hijacking Their Father's Corpse During Burial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigerian Man Abroad Donates Family House To Christ Embassy, Renders Family Members Homeless
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Kebbi Senator Arraigned In Court For N419million Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Hunter Shot Girlfriend In Private Parts For Allegedly Cheating In Imo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hours After Killing 40 People, Bandits Return To Zamfara Community, Abduct 80 Women, Children
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe’s Vice President Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ganduje's Aide Yakasai Released From DSS Custody
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics NBC Asks DSS, Police To Arrest Operators Of Radio Biafra
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad