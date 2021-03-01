Corps Members React To Rumours NYSC Used February Stipends To Settle Bandits

Some corps members have reacted to claims that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had used their February stipends to settle bandits.

There have been fears among some corps members as they have yet to receive their February stipends.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, some of the corps members expressed fears over the delayed payment of their February stipends.

Some, however, said they were confident of being paid by the scheme despite the rumours.

A corps member in Anambra State, who preferred anonymity, said: "I haven't been paid. The stipend hasn't really been consistent as it should. I'm actually scared at the moment over the claim that our stipends had been used to settle bandits because this is Nigeria. I hope it doesn't go beyond rumours because how will they use our stipends to pay bandits."

Another corps member said if truly corps members allowances had not been used to pay off bandits, it would be better for them to be paid early in order to lend credence to NYSC claims.

“If the NYSC wants us to believe them, the allowance should come in as soon as possible so we will believe them and disbelive the rumours. Though, we know it's unverified information but anything can happen in the Nigeria of today,” the corps member said.

However, some are of the opinion that such should not be considered at all. A corps member in Akwa Ibom State said though he had not been paid for February, he would never believe such his allowance was given to bandits.

He said: "Consistency in payment of stipends is relative in this case. Relative in the sense that while they paid our December on camp as early as 18/19th of the month, I received my January allowance on the 27th of the month. So I would say that they have been consistent in month by month payment but not in terms of date of payment.

"So, that's a sheer rumour which should not be believed for any reason. They'll still pay. Maybe because the month is shorter than every other month. But, I think the rumour should be disregarded totally. I don't have any fear whatsover."

On her part, a corps member in Ogun State, said: "I heard that the federal government had given our money to bandits but I think it just a rumour because it had not happen before."

Similarly another corps member in Enugu said: "February allowance hasn't been paid yet. Since others have start getting their pay for February, I think it would get to everybody."

The scheme had on Sunday quashed the rumours of using the corps members February stipends to settle bandits.

It had said in a statement: "The management of the National Youth Service Corps wishes to alert members of the public, especially corps members to the fake news currently trending, which states that corps members will be paid the February monthly stipend at the end of March 2021.

"The fake information claimed that the funds appropriated for the stipends had been expended on the settlement of bandits.

“Management enjoins all to disregard in its entirety the story which is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“Management admonishes the originators of this falsehood to refrain from such criminal action. Corps members are advised as always to only rely on the information on the NYSC platforms.”