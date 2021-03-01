New York Governor, Cuomo Apologises For Comments 'Misinterpreted As Unwanted Flirtation'

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, on Sunday said allegations of sexual harassment against him arose from misinterpreted 'jokes' and became "unwanted flirtation".

"At work, sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way," Cuomo said in a prepared statement.

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," he added.

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

The statement came one day after former Cuomo staffer, Charlotte Bennett, 25, alleged to the New York Times that the 63-year-old governor made a series of inappropriate remarks that left her convinced he "wanted to sleep with" her.

That claim, in turn, came less than a week after another former staffer, Lindsey Boylan, expanded on accusations she first revealed in December 2020, alleging that Cuomo kissed her on the lips without warning.

While acknowledging remarks that may have crossed the line, Cuomo on Sunday again denied going any further.

"To be clear, I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable," he said.

"But these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Cuomo's statement was issued minutes after his office caved on the state attorney general's request to solely appoint someone to investigate claims from two former staffers.

"The Governor's office wants a thorough and independent review that is above reproach and beyond political interference," said Cuomo's senior adviser Beth Garvey in a statement

"Therefore, the Governor's office has asked Attorney General Tish James to select a qualified private lawyer to do an independent review of allegations of sexual harassment."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Are Americans Too Scared To Ask Themselves The Tough Questions About Elections ? By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Donald Trump Will Never Become US President, He's On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The Less Scandal-Prone Candidate Will Win In November By Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International U.S. Secretary Of State John Kerry Meets Buhari, Others In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics President Buhari Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kebbi Varsity Closes Indefinitely As Mob Kills Student Over Failed Bank Transaction
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Pictures Show Boko Haram Recruiting, Training Kids
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Buhari Called For Jonathan's Resignation But Was Not Jailed — Falana-led Group Condemns Arrest of Ganduje's Ex-aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sex Biden Moves To Help LGBTQI+ People in Nigeria, Others With Resettlement Visa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Concerns Grow As Northern Traders Divert Food Items To Niger, Cameroon, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Catholic Lector, Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Pyrates Confraternity Knocks Buhari Over Banditry, Demands Decisive Action
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested With N1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights They Wanted To Assassinate Me On Friday—Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad