Nigerian Man Arrested In India For N52 Million Online Scam

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2021

A Nigerian man, Prince Chukwama Hezekiah, has been arrested by police officers in the Junagadh district of India in connection with an online scam of Rs 1.32 crore (N52 Million) with a Mendarda-based person.

According to the Times of India, Junagadh police arrested Hezekiah who uses two names, George Martins and Emmanuel Chukwuma Hezekiah, to defraud people following a complaint.

It was gathered that earlier on January 13, Jivraj Pansuriya, 70, a resident of Mendarda town of Junagadh district, lodged a complaint against unidentified persons with the cyberpolice station of Junagadh district after he was cheated of Rs 1.32 crore.

According to the police, Pansuriya wanted to set up a trust hospital and in this connection came into contact with Hezekiah who promised to bring him donations from foreign countries for his proposed charitable trust.

An unsuspecting Pansuriya believed in Hezekiah's words and started sending money to him and his associates as and when asked through online transactions.

The septuagenarian later realised that he was being defrauded but it was already too late and he had already sent Rs 1.32 crore to the fraudsters. 

His complaint had led to the arrest of the 38-year, who was a resident of Palam Road in Dwarka of New Delhi.

A police officer said, “Based on the mobile numbers and bank account numbers, we traced the accused to New Delhi’s Dwarka and sent a team to nab him. We brought the accused to Junagadh and he has confessed similar crimes as well."

The police said that the accused also confessed to having committed three more crimes of similar nature in Gurugram, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

The police prepared a list of mobile numbers and bank account numbers through which the accused gang were siphoning money from online victims.

