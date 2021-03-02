Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military

Militants belonging to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have Allegedly killed many Nigerians soldiers in Borno State.

According to the group in a statement sighted by SaharaReporters on Monday night, the soldiers were killed recently during different attacks on Nigerian troops along Auno/Jakana Road, Monguno/Cross Kauwa Road, Goniri/Gorigi Road, Gur, Mainok, and Gorigi town.

The insurgents also released a picture showing about seven soldiers allegedly killed during one of the attacks, claiming it killed ‘many soldiers’.

Also displayed were an Armed Personnel Carrier, four operational vehicles, ‪military hardware, and ammunition ‬the group allegedly captured from the Nigerian Army.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay in ambush for them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 25 soldiers were recently killed when a suicide bomber identified as Abdullah al-Ansari rammed an explosives-laden pick-up truck into a military convoy during a clash in Goniri, a border community between Yobe and Borno states.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.













