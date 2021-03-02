BREAKING: Emir Of Kagara Dies At 90

The governor described the deceased as symbol of humility and patience as he praised the late emir for bringing unity and progress to his emirate

by Sahara Reporters Mar 02, 2021

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has announced the passing of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko. 

The governor described the death of the first-class monarch as a great shock.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Tuesday, described the death of the emir as a colossal loss to the state in general and the Kagara emirate.

“We have lost a first-class emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an octogenarian and an elder statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state,” he said.

The governor described the deceased as symbol of humility and patience. 

He praised the late emir for bringing unity and progress to his emirate, adding that he would be greatly missed.

Bello commiserated with the Etsu Nupe, the state Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the immediate family members of the late emir and entire people of Kagara.

He prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the deceased emir eternal rest and the family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Tanko died on Tuesday in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. He was born on April 5, 1930 in Tegina and left behind wives, children and grandchildren.

He was appointed District Head of Tegina in 1971 and became a second-class chief of Kagara in 1982 and subsequently elevated to the status of a first-class emir in 1991.

Kagara was in the news recently after 27 students, some staff members and relations of some of the workers were kidnapped by bandits from the Government Science College, Kagara on February 17.

The abductees were released on Saturday. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Five Years After Banishment, Deposed Akure Monarch Makes Court Appearance Causing Public Confusion
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics Ganduje Vows To Assent To Bill Creating New Emirates In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti's Daughter, Deji Of Akure Tells Police IG
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Ondo Monarch Urges Buhari To Release Sowore Unconditionally
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Olota Of Ota Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Calls For Release
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal In Disregard Of Court Order, Nigerian Billionaire Throws Wife, Children Out Of House To Remarry
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Spiritual Leader Storms Abuja Court In Solidarity With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And The Court of Appeal By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Beg Residents Not To Flee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS South Africans Pull Out Of Shoprite Nigeria As Workers Protest Nonpayment Of Entitlements
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yobe Governor, Buni Secretly Marries Abacha’s Daughter As Fourth Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Army Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Food Blockade: No Going Back On Campaign Against Beef Consumption — Afenifere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad