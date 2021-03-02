BREAKING: Emir Of Kagara Dies At 90

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has announced the passing of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Salihu Tanko.

The governor described the death of the first-class monarch as a great shock.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Tuesday, described the death of the emir as a colossal loss to the state in general and the Kagara emirate.

“We have lost a first-class emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an octogenarian and an elder statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state,” he said.

The governor described the deceased as symbol of humility and patience.

He praised the late emir for bringing unity and progress to his emirate, adding that he would be greatly missed.

Bello commiserated with the Etsu Nupe, the state Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the immediate family members of the late emir and entire people of Kagara.

He prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the deceased emir eternal rest and the family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Tanko died on Tuesday in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. He was born on April 5, 1930 in Tegina and left behind wives, children and grandchildren.

He was appointed District Head of Tegina in 1971 and became a second-class chief of Kagara in 1982 and subsequently elevated to the status of a first-class emir in 1991.

Kagara was in the news recently after 27 students, some staff members and relations of some of the workers were kidnapped by bandits from the Government Science College, Kagara on February 17.

The abductees were released on Saturday.