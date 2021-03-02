BREAKING: Jangebe Schoolgirls Regain Freedom

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

The kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, have been released, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Last Friday, suspected bandits attacked the school in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area and kidnapped many students.

The police in the state said 317 students were kidnapped while the Zamfara State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said the exact number of abducted students was yet to be ascertained.

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses. See Also Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Saharareporters, New York

