Convicted Yahoo Boys Jailed In Abeokuta, To Refund N2. 3 Million To Victims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Tuesday secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The four convicts are Olawale Ibrahim Damilare, Goodluck Sambo Olatayo, Mathew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi, and Samson Olawale Ayomide.

They pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent impersonation. The offence is contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) 1 and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

Convicted Abeokuta Yahoo Boys to Refund $ 6,100 to Victims pic.twitter.com/PWkgBaj6QO — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 2, 2021

Given their ‘guilty’ plea, the prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, reviewed the case and urged the court to convict the defendants accordingly.

Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Olawale Ibrahim Damilare and Goodluck Sambo Olatayo to three months and four months imprisonment respectively, while Matthew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi and Samson Olawale Ayomide were also convicted and sentenced to seven and eight months imprisonment respectively.

Justice Abubakar ordered the convicts to refund various sums to their victims: Olawale, $1,500 (One thousand and five hundred dollars); Olatayo, $500 (Five hundred dollars); Awoniyi, $100 and two hundred and thirty-two thousand naira (N232, 000) and Ayomide, $4,000 (Four thousand dollars).