EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Withdraws From Dikwa After Killing Five Soldiers

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists have pulled out of the ancient town of Dikwa in Borno State after being in control for hours and killing five soldiers, military sources told SaharaReporters.

Dikwa town is about 90km from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and has experienced several attacks from the insurgents since the liberation of the town in 2016.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the militant group on Monday night dislodged Nigerian troops in the community, and while most of the villagers ran away for safety, some were held by the insurgents.

The gunmen who came with heavy machine guns and trucks also took possession of the military Super Camp 9 formation, including high-profile fighting equipment and vehicles.

SaharaReporters learnt that the insurgents left the town around 11am on Tuesday.

Military sources said about 5 soldiers were killed while some Armed Personnel Carriers, operational vehicles and the local military base were burnt by the terrorists.

The group also burnt some public buildings, including the community primary health care centre, local government secretariat, part of Shehu of Dikwa’s palace and the United Nations hub.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

