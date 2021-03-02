Kidnapping: Lagos School Owners Tighten Security, Install CCTV Cameras In Schools

The Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Nigeria, has said it has improved the security measures put in place in schools within the state.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, its President, Chief Yomi Otubela, said there are concerns and apprehension amongst parents whose wards are enrolled in boarding schools within the state.

He, however, said the body had tightened security measures around the schools.

He said, “There are concerns and apprehension among parents in particular while for the children because they are under us, they are from time to time, encouraged that the security of their lives and property of the school is totally under the control of our security apparatus and human resources that we have put together.

“For the children, their mindset is okay, it's fine, they are ready to learn, they are not bothered but for their parents who are reading the dailies, some of them are apprehensive and we can only but encourage them and that is what we think currently.”

On steps taken by the association to ensure the protection of the schoolchildren, he said, “We have created an alliance with the Nigerian police, especially the command and stations that are close to areas where the private schools and especially boarding houses are available.

“We have gotten an understanding with them to come around, patrol the areas, especially at odd hours. We also have security training for all our guards to gather information and look for any persons hibernating around the schools. They have also been taught how to raise the alarm in case of an emergency and we have provided phone numbers to call for an emergency.

“All these have been done as training for security personnel that will be on duty and aside from that, we have told all our members to install CCTV cameras with solar energy to ensure that we can capture all movements in real-time and this is connected to the mobile phone of the chief security officers, the principal and at times, the proprietor of the school. These are the things we have done. We also have some arrangements with some local vigilantes who also give backup security.”

In a report by Daily Trust, the Lagos State Police Command said it had deployed some policemen to tighten security around primary and secondary schools in the metropolis.

It said the deployment was to prevent the abduction of schoolchildren in any part of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, at a press conference held on Monday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, explained that those in boarding schools would begin to witness an increasing number of policemen around their schools.

Odumosu, who also allayed fears of any attack, assured parents that the deployment was a proactive step. The Lagos police boss, who also warned those in the business of kidnapping to stay away from the state, insisted that anyone or groups arrested over their alleged involvement in abduction in any part of the state would be brought to justice.