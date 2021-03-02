Petroleum Industry Bill: Bayelsa Governor Rejects 2.5 Percent Revenue Proposed For Host Communities

Diri stated this on Tuesday during a town hall meeting on the bill with members of the National Assembly and stakeholders in Yenagoa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the 2.5 per cent revenue proposed for host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to the people of the Niger Delta.

Diri stated this on Tuesday during a town hall meeting on the bill with members of the National Assembly and stakeholders in Yenagoa.

The governor, who proposed that 10 per cent be provided for host communities, contended that if National Assembly members see firsthand the level of environmental degradation and its attendant effects on the people, they would not hesitate to make it more than 10 per cent.

Governor Diri, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, stressed that the PIB was critical in addressing issues such as unemployment, lack of transparency in the oil and gas sector, militarisation of oil production, skills acquisition and marginalisation of oil-rich states.

He said: "I restate our earlier submission that the 2.5 per cent proposed for the oil producing communities is grossly inadequate and unacceptable to us as a people. In our proposal to you, we asked for 10 per cent for the host communities. 

"When you visit some of the sites where oil is being explored; that bring multi-million dollars to this country, you will even agree with me that we should increase it further from 10 per cent.

"This PIB would cure the unemployment that the oil producing communities cry about. This bill would create jobs, accelerate skills acquisition and remove the opacity that we are seeing today in the oil and gas industry. The whole industry is shrouded somehow in secrecy."

Diri, who decried the undue delay in the passage and implementation of the bill for about 14 years, urged members of the National Assembly to ensure its passage to engender peace and development in the region and the country as a whole.

"If this bill had been passed, billions of naira used in safeguarding oil facilities would have been deployed for development purposes."

He expressed regret that oil communities that bear the brunt of oil production were given no consideration while multinational oil companies and the Nigerian government were given more attention in the bill, stressing that such a situation was not in the interest of the people.

In his speech, Deputy Chairman, House Ad Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Victor Nwokolo, said the PIB was from the executive arm, aimed at reforming the oil and gas industry.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Governors Ortom, Mohammed Reconcile, Blame Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics How Ex-President Jonathan Used N74billion Recovered By Maina To Finance 2012 Budget —Witness
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo Traditional Rulers Endorse Move To Recall Of Ex-governor, Okorocha From Senate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal In Disregard Of Court Order, Nigerian Billionaire Throws Wife, Children Out Of House To Remarry
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Spiritual Leader Storms Abuja Court In Solidarity With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And The Court of Appeal By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Governors Ortom, Mohammed Reconcile, Blame Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Food Blockade: No Going Back On Campaign Against Beef Consumption — Afenifere
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad