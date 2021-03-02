UK-based Nigerian Pastor Calms Fears After British Prime Minister Meets Church Leaders Over COVID-19 Vaccines

Speaking at the meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Fola-Alade, who is also a medical doctor, said he understood people’s fears but they should not be translated to believing in myths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2021

A Nigerian and Lead Pastor at Liberty Church London, Pastor Sola Fola-Alade, has warned against nursing fears around COVID-19 vaccines, saying people must not believe the myths surrounding the vaccines.

Speaking at the meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Fola-Alade, who is also a medical doctor, said he understood people’s fears but they should not be translated to believing in myths.  

In a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday, Fola-Alade advised people to be careful about misinformation concerning the vaccine.

He said, “Not only am I a pastor of a church, I’m also a medical doctor by training. I do understand people’s fears and anxieties concerning the speed of the development of the vaccines, and the things that are out there concerning how the vaccines were developed.

“While people do have valid fears and questions regarding the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. However, we must be careful about misinformation out there and look at the facts and make our decisions based on objective facts and not on myths.” See Also PHOTONEWS: UK Prime Minister, Johnson Meets Church Leaders Over COVID Vaccination 8 Hours Ago

Prime Minister Johnson met with Fola-Alade, along with other church and community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination.

The UK prime minister published a clip of the meeting, which was held at The Tab church in London, Lewisham, on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Hi folks, I’m here at The Tab. I’ve been talking to some pastors about the amazing works that they do to encourage the take-up of vaccinations,” Johnson said in the video.

The UK, which is the fifth country with the highest number of confirmed infections worldwide, began vaccinations in December after it approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for public use.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal In Disregard Of Court Order, Nigerian Billionaire Throws Wife, Children Out Of House To Remarry
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Spiritual Leader Storms Abuja Court In Solidarity With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal In Disregard Of Court Order, Nigerian Billionaire Throws Wife, Children Out Of House To Remarry
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Spiritual Leader Storms Abuja Court In Solidarity With Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News ACF To Northern Food Suppliers: Nigeria Not At War, Lift Ban On Blockade Of Food To South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Politics And The Court of Appeal By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Beg Residents Not To Flee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Army Headquarters
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Food Blockade: No Going Back On Campaign Against Beef Consumption — Afenifere
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad