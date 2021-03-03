$2 Million, N17 Million Stolen From My Palace During #EndSARS protest— Oba Of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has said a total of $2 million (about N800 million) and N17 million were stolen from his palace during the #EndSARS protest that rocked the nation in October 2020.

Akiolu, who spoke at the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos on Wednesday, stated that the loss Lagos suffered during the crisis is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

The monarch further said that those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication.

Akiolu said: “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”