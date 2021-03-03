Bandits Break Into Sokoto Commissioner’s Residence, Abduct Brother, Sister-in-law

Gorau disclosed the news of the abduction on his verified Facebook account on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the residence of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Bashir Usman Gorau, abducting the wife of his elder brother, Alhaji Lawali Gorau and another brother, Hassan Manya. 

File Photo

The message read, ”Innalillahi wa Inna wa innalillahi Rajiuun!!!.

“It was about 12:45 am that bandits attacked our house in Gorau Town, Goronyo local government area and abducted wife of our elder brother Alhaji Lawali Gorau and one of our brother Hassan Manya.

“May God protect and return them to Us safely, Amin. In need of your prayers fellow Muslim.”

Sokoto is one of the most terrorised North-West states in Nigeria. Its residents have been severely troubled by bandits and kidnappers.

SaharaReporters, New York

