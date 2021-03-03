Bauchi Tricycle Operators Block Emir's Palace To Protest Extortions, Oppression

Commercial tricycle riders in Bauchi town of Bauchi State have staged a protest and blocked the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, singing solidarity songs against the extortion of money from their members by the authorities.

The operators are also protesting against alleged oppression by the officials put in charge of the tricycles by the state government authorities, saying they would no longer tolerate such harassment.

SaharaReporters was told that people going to workplaces across Bauchi were stranded on Wednesday morning as the protest affected movement in the state capital.

It was learnt that the tricycles were distributed to the protesting riders by Governor Bala Mohammed to ease movements and provide jobs for those who lost their means of livelihood as a result of the ban on okada (commercial motorcyclists) operations.

“The tricycle operators have blocked major roads in Bauchi, and are currently staging a massive protest at the Emir’s Palace. The protest is against what the tricycle operators call endless extortion by those put in charge of their operations.

“The protesters are chanting songs, saying no to extortion and oppression,” a source told SaharaReporters.