B'Haram Fighters Who Abducted Seven Aid Workers In Borno Spoke Good English, Wore Military Camouflage —Source

Boko Haram insurgents, who attacked Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, abducted no fewer than seven humanitarian workers from the town.

SaharaReporters learnt that the aid workers were picked up by the terrorists who were dressed in military camouflage and spoke “good English.”

Boko Haram

Although the military claimed on Tuesday that its troops repelled the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists’ attack on Dikwa, it was silent on the whereabouts of the reportedly abducted aid workers.

A source said, “No fewer than seven aid workers were abducted. They were one of the main targets of the attacks. That was why the terrorists also burnt down a United Nations hub in the town. The Non-Governmental Organisation workers could not be accounted for as of Tuesday evening. They are believed to have been whisked away during the attack.”

“Some of the NGO workers had to flee and hide during the attack. The workers were later escorted to Maiduguri away from Dikwa, as all aid operations have been placed on hold. Intelligence showed that the insurgents who attacked them spoke good English and wore military uniforms with ranks,” another source added.

Reacting to the attack, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria condemned the burning of the UN property.

The UN, in a statement signed by the Resident Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, said, "I am gravely preoccupied by reports of an ongoing violent attack by non-state armed groups in Dikwa, Borno State, during which several aid facilities were directly targeted.

“The attack started last night and, as information is still coming through, I am outraged to hear the premises of several aid agencies and a hospital were reportedly set ablaze or sustained damage.

“I strongly condemn the attack and am deeply concerned about the safety and security of civilians in Dikwa, including internally displaced people inside and outside camps and thousands of people who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years in displacement.

“This violent attack will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic risks spreading in Borno State.

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must be protected and respected at all times. I call on all armed parties to immediately stop the violence and respect international humanitarian law and human rights law, and ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property and personnel.”