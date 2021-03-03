Boko Haram Terrorists Free Borno Pastor Bulus On Expiration Of Seven-Deadline Given To Him

The Boko Haram terrorists have freed Pastor Bulus Yikura who was abducted on December 24, 2020, and was given a seven-day deadline last week to be killed.

Yakuru was freed on Wednesday and was conveyed by operatives of the Department of State Services around 6.15pm and sighted by a Premium Times reporter.

On Wednesday, when he was asked to speak about his freedom, Mr Bulus kept repeating, “I thank God, I thank God.”

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported that the Chibok community in Borno State including residents, family and church members of the pastor contributed money as a ransom to meet Boko Haram factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, to secure the life of the pastor.

Top elders in Chibok had confirmed to SaharaReporters that Pastor Bulus was married with three children, and his wife was depressed and desperately hoping her husband was not killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Last Wednesday, the pastor had cried out from a video sent by the Boko Haram to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Borno State government, and the Christian Association of Nigeria from the terrorists’ den, begging that he had been given one week to live.

Bulus had said he was in pain and would like to be reunited with his family members, church and relatives.

The Boko Haram struck Pemi village in Borno, only about 20 kilometres from Chibok, on December 24, 2020, during which the pastor was taken away.

A Chibok top community elder told SaharaReporters that some money had been raised by all of the stakeholders as a ransom, and they were planning to meet Shekau’s men to deliver it in exchange for Bulus' life.

“Today is the last day I will have the opportunity to call on you in your capacity as my parents and relatives in the country. Anyone who has the intention should help and save me. Please release me from this pain,” Bulus had stated in the video released by Boko Haram last Wednesday.