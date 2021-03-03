BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport

The incident occurred at the departure hall of the Kenyan airways.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

A part of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos was on Wednesday gutted by fire.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at the departure hall of the Kenyan airways.

Murtala Mohammed Intl. Airport Lagos NAN

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained as at press time.

“Part of the Lagos airport was earlier gutted by fire. The Kenyan airways office at departure, that was where the fire happened.

“The airport staff around quenched the fire alongside some fire fighters from FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria),” a source told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

