BREAKING: One Killed, Two Injured As Nigerian Soldiers Open Fire On Jangebe Residents

The schoolgirls who were released recently were brought back to the community on Wednesday to reunite with their family members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Personnel of the Nigerian Army have opened fire on some residents of Jangebe, the Zamfara community where some secondary schoolgirls were abducted last week, killing one person and injuring two others.

However, some youths threw stones at the convoy of the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, who was accompanied to the community by men of the Nigerian Army.

There has been tension in the community since the abduction of the schoolgirls, with the youth stopping security operatives and government officials from entering the main town.

“They came to hand over the students to their parents, but the angry youths stoned the convoy of the government officials. From there, the army opened fired on them, killing one person and injuring two others. The commissioner who led the team that brought the girls was escorted to the town by soldiers,” a source told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

