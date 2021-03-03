Britain Woos Skilled Migrants With New Visa System

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Britain has launched a new visa system to make it easier for science, research and technology workers overseas to move to Britain.

The country's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, disclosed this while addressing lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sunak described the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to make Britain the best place in the world for high-growth, innovative companies and to make the four nations internationally competitive.

He said the visa measures would attract 'international talent' to the UK in areas such as science and tech to make the country a global hub for innovation.

He said: “I’m announcing ambitious visa reform aimed at highly skilled migrants. A new unsponsored points-based visa to attract the best and most promising international talent in science, research and tech, new, improved visa processes for scale-ups and entrepreneurs, and radically simplified bureaucracy for high-skilled visa applications."

According to him, the new arrangement includes an unsponsored points-based visa to attract the best and most promising international talent in science, research and tech.

He added that it also included new, improved visa processes for scale-ups and entrepreneurs, and radically simplified bureaucracy for high-skilled visa applications.

