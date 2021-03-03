Business Magnate, Dahiru Mangal's Son Dies In Ghastly Powerbike Accident

Nura, son of famous business magnate Dahiru Mangal, has died in a road crash.

It was gathered that Nura was involved in the accident while riding his power bike along Dutsimma road, Katsina.

The incident reportedly happened not too far from Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic.

He was rushed to the Katsina General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

A family source told DailyTrust that a funeral prayer for the deceased would hold by 10 am on Thursday at the Mangal Mosque, Kofar Kwaya, in Katsina.

Born on August 1, 1990, the late Nura graduated from a University in Manchester, United Kingdom.