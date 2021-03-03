Delta Police Deploy 8,292 Personnel For Council Polls, Warn Troublemakers

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, has deployed 8,292 officers for March 6, 2021 local government elections taking place across the 25 council areas of the state.



While warning those he referred to as 'troublemakers' against any breakdown of law and order during the council polls, Ali, said the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with such persons.

A statement signed by the acting State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said Ali also warned officers deployed for the exercise to remain professional as anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement said Ali also assured the general public that the police would provide adequate security for residents and the electorate all through the period of the exercise.



“Following the forthcoming local government elections to be held in the state on the 6/3/2021 in the 25 local government council areas, the CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, Psc+ assures all residents that the Delta state police command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the state by the deployment of its officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.



“Meanwhile, the CP remains resolute to ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process and as such assures the public that all electoral materials and officials engaged in this election are secured. This is an appeal from the commissioner of police to frontrunners in these local government elections to please caution all their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.



“He also warned that no police aide or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personalities (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections last, noting that any security aide violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.



“Meanwhile, the CP has reiterated that police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional in carrying out their designated duties as assigned. I wish us all a safe voting exercise."