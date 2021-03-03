Ekiti Fences Public School To Prevent Abduction

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that his administration had begun constructing fences in public schools as part of proactive ways to forestall students' abduction.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday in a statewide radio and television programme tagged 'Media chat', said, "The Government of Ekiti State, in efforts to boost security, has ensured that primary and secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state are adequately protected.

"In doing so, school fencing projects are ongoing. Also, the government has improved on the security surveillance across the state, deploying more personnel to strategic locations for effective coverage," the governor said.

Fayemi, who faulted the argument that state governors would deploy state police personnel against opposition politicians, said the country's growing insecurity had made the creation of state police a necessity.