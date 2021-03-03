Ekiti Fences Public School To Prevent Abduction

The Government of Ekiti State, in efforts to boost security, has ensured that primary and secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state are adequately protected.

by saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that his administration had begun constructing fences in public schools as part of proactive ways to forestall students' abduction.

The governor, who spoke on Tuesday in a statewide radio and television programme tagged 'Media chat', said, "The Government of Ekiti State, in efforts to boost security, has ensured that primary and secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state are adequately protected.

"In doing so, school fencing projects are ongoing. Also, the government has improved on the security surveillance across the state, deploying more personnel to strategic locations for effective coverage," the governor said.

Fayemi, who faulted the argument that state governors would deploy state police personnel against opposition politicians, said the country's growing insecurity had made the creation of state police a necessity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Scores Injured, Vigilante Nabbed as Gunmen Attack Fulani Settlement in Ogbomoso
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Food Blockade: No Going Back On Campaign Against Beef Consumption — Afenifere
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Six Killed, One Injured As Bandits Storm Communities In Kaduna
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Farm Produce Now Sold At Ridiculous Prices In North, Traders Count Losses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Governors Ortom, Mohammed Reconcile, Blame Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Woman, Four Children Burnt To Death In Plateau While Husband Was At Football Viewing Centre
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad