EXCLUSIVE: How Cabal Prevented Buhari From Acting On Magu’s Probe Report Since December 2020

The Salami panel report was itself submitted in November 2020, but the details of the report nor its recommendations have not been disclosed to the public since then.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Cabals in the Presidency have schemed to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari does not act on the Justice Ayo Salami’s probe report on immediate past acting Chairman of the Economic and Finan­cial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, submitted since 2020.

The Salami panel report was itself submitted in November 2020, but the details of the report nor its recommendations have not been disclosed to the public since then.

SaharaReporters learnt that one of the recommendations in the report was the replacement of Magu by a new chairman but other recommendations which indicted “powerful individuals” in the government were abandoned as the entire report might have been discarded.

Magu had been indicted in a memo to President Buhari by the Attorney-Gen­eral and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after which he was suspended in July 2020 and replaced then by Mohammed Umar, the then EFCC’s Director of Operations.

Magu was then made to face the presidential panel headed by Justice Salami, former President of the Court of Appeal. See Also Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

The former EFCC chairman, during his trial, had exposed several infractions committed by Malami, with the probe report believed to contain more damning evidence against top shots in the Buhari administration.

“The cabals around the President do not want the report to be revealed to the public or acted upon because it is too indicting. Magu’s lawyers revealed certain details because the former boss would not go down alone. Magu’s hands were soiled but he was not the only culprit,” a top source revealed.

“President Buhari on December 4 had set up a four-man committee to review the report of Salami on Magu. The committee is supposed to present a white paper on the Salami report. Both the white paper and the report have neither been sighted nor acted upon,” the source added. See Also Politics Magu Not Likely To Get Justice, International Groups Write President Buhari 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

The committee is made up of two representatives from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President and two from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This is not the first time that President Buhari would not act on investigative reports concerning the EFCC based on manipulations allegedly from the AGF and other cabals.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday, February 18, reported that a 13-page investigation report by the EFCC, indicting the new Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was then the Port Harcourt Zonal head was forwarded to President Buhari in 2019 but the President failed to read or act upon it.

SaharaReporters had obtained the report, titled, Re: Alleged Case of Conspiracy, abuse of office and criminal diversion of Federal Government Properties, in which the suspect was Abdulrasheed Bawa, and detailed how he was recommended for disciplinary actions. See Also Politics Global Anti-corruption Groups Ask Buhari To Release Panel Report On Magu 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

It had been reported that the report was forwarded to the President’s office, but the AGF influenced how it was dumped and not acted upon by President Buhari.

Malami had ensured that Bawa was spared and the erstwhile embattled acting Chairman, Magu, was ousted from office before actions would be taken on the report.

“The report was never read by Buhari because he was very unaware of his environment and doesn’t read. That report was the full details of Bawa, the newly nominated EFCC Chairman, as sent to Buhari.

“The AGF also quickly intervened and covered up the crime by refusing to approve of charges to be filed against Bawa and others. Magu was removed before he could act,” a top source had revealed to SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Abubakar And Nadabo Energy For N761m Fuel Subsidy Scam
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Godsday Orubebe Arraigned To CCT For Taking N70 Million In Bribes And False Declaration Of Assets
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Electrical Spark In Courtroom Pre-empts Oil Subsidy Trial
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
When you fight corruption, it fights back | Nuhu Ribadu | TEDxBerlinSalon
ACTIVISM How I Started The Halliburton Investigation – Ribadu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Scandal Stallion Group Chief Held Over N1.275 Billion 'Gift' To Yuguda
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Arms Deal: Ex PDP Chair, Son Get N300m Bail
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Farm Produce Now Sold At Ridiculous Prices In North, Traders Count Losses
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Lagos Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sells Church Building, Runs Off To Establish Another
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad