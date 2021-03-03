EXPOSED: How Gombe Governor, Inuwa, ‘Bribed’ Late Mai Tangale’s Son With Commissioner’s Slot To Appoint Unpopular Candidate

To manipulate the selection process of the new Mai Tangale, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State nominated Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, the first son of the late monarch of the community, His Royal Highness Abdu Buba Maisharu, as commissioner.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the people of Billiri Local Government Area in the state kicked against the governor’s choice of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, who was defeated by another candidate, Dr Musa Maiyamba.

The people of Tangaleland, who are predominantly Christians, have accused the governor of exhibiting religious bias in the selection of the new Mai Tangale.

The people claimed that five of the nine kingmakers had selected Musa as the next monarch, accusing the state government of not picking him because he is a Christian while the governor is a Muslim.

While Musa secured five votes out of a possible nine from kingmakers, the two other candidates, including Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba, had two votes each.

However, a source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that the first son of the late 14th Mai Tangale, Christopher, was given an appointment to silence the traditional institution and pave the way for the choice of the governor.

Yahaya had on Tuesday sacked three commissioners and replaced them subject to confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

“Meanwhile, His Excellency has nominated the following to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly: Mr Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami, and Abubakar Aminu Musa

“His Excellency congratulates the new nominees and wishes them success in their new responsibilities,” a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, had read.



The appointment of a new Mai Tangale had led to protests in the area by those who felt that the process was being manipulated.

Women and youths had blocked Gombe/Yola road crisscrossing the Billiri council area and vehicles were forced to make hasty diversions or stay on the highway.

The protest last week led to the death of three, destruction of property, and worship centres, thus forcing the government to impose a curfew in the area.