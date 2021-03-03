Extend Flight Ban To Benue, Taraba, Borno Where Helicopters Allegedly Drop Arms For Bandits, ACF Tells Buhari

On Tuesday, Buhari declared Zamfara “a no-fly zone” and also banned all mining activities in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

The apex northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the recent flight ban in Zamfara State to other states of the federation affected by banditry.

On Tuesday, Buhari declared Zamfara “a no-fly zone” and also banned all mining activities in the state.

President Buhari

The National Security Adviser to the President, Mohammad Monguno, announced the directive following the release of the 279 abducted students of the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

See Also Insecurity Nigerian Government Declares Zamfara No-Fly Zone, Bans Mining Activities 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

In a statement on Wednesday, ACF's National Chairman, Audu Ogbeh, commended the directive and hailed the release of the abducted schoolgirls.

However, he said there was the need to replicate the directive in other states such as Benue, Taraba and Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents.

The statement, issued through the Forum's National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna, read: "Arewa Consultative Forum congratulates the people and government of Zamfara state on the safe release of the kidnapped schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in the state.

“We are also happy with the federal government’s decision to ban flights in the state.

“We also plead with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba, Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states.

“We believe that such an extended ban will curtail the operations of the criminals in these areas.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Probe: We Have No Information On Move To Investigate Tinubu's Asset Declaration —Asiwaju's Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics If Sheikh Gumi Was A Christian, Buhari Govt Would Have Condemned, Arrested Him For His Comments —CAN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven-man Robbery Gang Attacks Private School In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Declares 101 Soldiers Wanted For Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks In Borno, Freezes Bank Accounts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Britain Woos Skilled Migrants With New Visa System
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Free Borno Pastor Bulus On Expiration Of Seven-Deadline Given To Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad