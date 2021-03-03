How Three Fulani Herdsmen Kidnapped, Murdered Oyo Farmer After Collecting Ransom — Police

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned three Fulani herdsmen accused of kidnapping and killing a farm owner in the state, Oluwole Agboola.

The suspects – Dahiru Usman, Muhammadu Ahmadu and Ibrahim Mamuda – were arraigned on Tuesday before the Magistrate’s Court 9, Iyaganku in Ibadan, the state capital.

The three herdsmen were said to have connived with others and abducted the University of Ibadan graduate on his piggery/fish farm located at Adegbade village via Aba-odo in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo on December 28.

Agboola’s remains were recovered from the bush on January 11, 2021 – ten days after the family of the deceased paid a ransom of N1.65million to the kidnappers.

In three counts signed by the State Commander of Monitoring Unit, Olusola Aremu, with reference number MI/173C/2021, the suspects were accused of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

It read: “Count one: That you Dahiru Usman, Muhammadu Ahmadu and Ibrahim Mamuda, with others at large, on December 28, 2020, at about 1:30 p.m., at Adegbade Village, Akinyele area, Ibadan, in Ibadan Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit felony to wit kidnapping, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

“Count Two: that you Dahiru Usman, Muhammadu Ahmadu and Ibrahim Mamuda, with others at large, on the same date, time and place in the above magisterial district, while armed with AK-47 rifles, classes and other dangerous weapons, did unlawfully kidnap Mr Oluwole Agboola and also collected a ransom of N1,650,000.00 only from his brother, Olakunle Agboola while in your captivity, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 and punishable under Section 4 (2) of the Oyo State kidnapping (Prohibition) Law, 2016.

“Count three: that you Dahiru Usman, Muhammadu Ahmadu and Ibrahim Mamuda, with others at large, did unlawfully kill/cause the death of one Mr Oluwole Agboola, aged 48 years, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 316 (3) and punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.”

In her ruling, the magistrate, Amoke-Ajimotu, ordered that accused to be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo.

She adjourned the case till May 26, while the court awaits legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).