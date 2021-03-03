Igbo Can Survive Without Food Supplies From North, South-East Group Says

The union noted that the blockade on food supplies to Igboland by the North would not make them cower, shake or scamper for help.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Following the threat by some Northern groups to end the supply of food items to the South, the Association of South East Town Union has said the people of the region can feed themselves without relying on food supply from the North.

The group's National President, Emeka Diwe, and the Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, in a statement on Tuesday, said it would within a short time put a stop to the capital flight caused by what they called "the imperialism of the northern agro-cartels in Igboland."

Foods'N'Stuff...

According to the statement, the Northern traders' decision had helped the plan of Ndigbo through the association to attain total self-sufficiency in food production.

"The target is to encourage the steady and seamless repatriation of Igbo wealth back home, thereby unleashing the potential in all the sectors of the local economy and facilitate job and wealth creation for our people through various value chains.

"We prepared for it, and it has aided the materialisation of our initiative and fast-tracked our agenda, which is to harvest home our wealth and make our land an oasis of prosperity among the Black race," ASETU said.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and cattle Dealers of Nigeria had embarked on an indefinite strike, vowing not to supply food items to the South to protect alleged maltreatment of Fulani herdsmen and some northerners residing in the South.

The union also demanded compensation of N4.75 billion to its members over alleged losses incurred during the # EndSARS' protest and razing of their properties at Shasha market in Oyo State.

Subsequently, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has also urged the Federal Government to address the striking union's complaints.

