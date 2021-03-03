Lagos Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sells Church Building, Runs Off To Establish Another

It was gathered that the pastor had allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl for the past four years before he was arrested and charged before the court for defilement.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

A cleric, Chris McDouglas Omosokpea of Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Oshodi, Lagos, who is facing a charge for the rape of his member’s teen daughter has allegedly sold his church building and fled to an unknown place to establish another church.

Omosokpea, who was arrested in June 2020 by officers of the Makinde Police Station where the family of the victim reported the matter, was granted bail on health grounds before the Lagos High Court.

It was gathered that the pastor had allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl for the past four years before he was arrested and charged before the court for defilement.

The case came up again on Tuesday before the Presiding Magistrate, Kubeinje, at Ogba Magistrates Court, Lagos, but Omosokpea was conspicuously absent while the complainant and some members of his church were present. The matter was adjourned till April 21, 2021.

The pastor’s decision to dispose of the church shocked his members, who went there, only to see that the structure had been pulled down by the new buyer.

Some members of the church expressed their shock over how Omosokpea sold the church without informing them after he had convinced them that he was innocent of the allegation of defilement.

Before he was arrested, the victim claimed the pastor deceived her with fake prophecies and she kept the abuses away from her parents, who had been members of the church for over 12 years, with a strong belief that Pastor Douglas was a real man of God.

However, when she could no longer bear it, she started threatening to commit suicide over the trauma and was persuaded to open up on what she was passing through.

It was then she opened up and told her parents that Pastor Douglas had abused her for the past four years and instilled fear into her not to tell anyone.

SaharaReporters learnt that Omosokpea had allegedly established another church in an undisclosed location at Lekki, Lagos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Nigerian Man Abroad Donates Family House To Christ Embassy, Renders Family Members Homeless
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Ahaneku, Okpalaeke, UNIZIK And Ahiara Diocese by Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Lies About President Jonathan Being A Christian President By Pastor Gabriel Olalekan Popoola
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Merchant Pastors Pass Vote Of Confidence On Gov Dickson
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Christianity Death Sentence On Rev. King: Supreme Court To Decide In February
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Christianity Preaching Bill Aims At Curbing Religious Extremism, Kaduna Govt Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara No-fly Zone: We Suspect Helicopters Are Used To Take Arms To Bandits — Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Farm Produce Now Sold At Ridiculous Prices In North, Traders Count Losses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Has No Plan To Kill Yoruba Politicians, Remove Murtala Muhammed's Name From Lagos Airport, Aide Dismisses Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal EXCLUSIVE: How Cabal Prevented Buhari From Acting On Magu’s Probe Report Since December 2020
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Governor Shuns Kingmakers Choice Of Christian Candidate, Appoints Malam Danladi As Mai Tangale
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad