Lagos Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sells Church Building, Runs Off To Establish Another

A cleric, Chris McDouglas Omosokpea of Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Oshodi, Lagos, who is facing a charge for the rape of his member’s teen daughter has allegedly sold his church building and fled to an unknown place to establish another church.

Omosokpea, who was arrested in June 2020 by officers of the Makinde Police Station where the family of the victim reported the matter, was granted bail on health grounds before the Lagos High Court.

It was gathered that the pastor had allegedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl for the past four years before he was arrested and charged before the court for defilement.

The case came up again on Tuesday before the Presiding Magistrate, Kubeinje, at Ogba Magistrates Court, Lagos, but Omosokpea was conspicuously absent while the complainant and some members of his church were present. The matter was adjourned till April 21, 2021.

The pastor’s decision to dispose of the church shocked his members, who went there, only to see that the structure had been pulled down by the new buyer.

Some members of the church expressed their shock over how Omosokpea sold the church without informing them after he had convinced them that he was innocent of the allegation of defilement.

Before he was arrested, the victim claimed the pastor deceived her with fake prophecies and she kept the abuses away from her parents, who had been members of the church for over 12 years, with a strong belief that Pastor Douglas was a real man of God.

However, when she could no longer bear it, she started threatening to commit suicide over the trauma and was persuaded to open up on what she was passing through.

It was then she opened up and told her parents that Pastor Douglas had abused her for the past four years and instilled fear into her not to tell anyone.

SaharaReporters learnt that Omosokpea had allegedly established another church in an undisclosed location at Lekki, Lagos.