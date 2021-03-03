Nigerian Arrested In S'Africa For Allegedly Holding Girlfriend Hostage, Forcing Her Into Sex Work

According to Captain Christopher Singo of the Hawks in Free State, the 23-year-old woman told them that she met the man when he professed his love for her, asking her to be his girlfriend

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Free State police have arrested a Nigerian man for allegedly holding a woman hostage and coercing her into sex work.

The woman only managed to escape after telling one of her clients the story of how she ended up doing sex work. The man then gave her money and helped her escape.

The suspect, Justice Lyke Ikachuku, 37, was then arrested and charged with human trafficking.

According to Captain Christopher Singo of the Hawks in Free State, the 23-year-old woman told them that she met the man when he professed his love for her, asking her to be his girlfriend, IOL reports.

"Ikachuku promised the victim a hair salon and a music studio.

"She indicated that they went together to his place the same day they met.

"He then coerced the victim to work as a sex slave. On several occasions, Ikachuku booked the victim in various guesthouses to meet clients. Ikachuku then collected the money that she received for sexual exploitation.

"She was kept hostage from December 4 last year until February when she was assisted in escaping by a client. She managed to escape after one of the clients gave her R350 to run away. She then ran to the police where a case was opened and reported to the Hawk's Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further probing, which led to the arrest of Ikachuku on Friday, February 26," Singo said.

Ikachuku appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court on March 1. He was expected back in court on March 8 for a bail application.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Injure One In Cross River
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
CRIME Two Tenants Gang-Rape Neighbour’s Daughter In Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Fraudster Billed For Deportation Allowed To Stay In UK After Revealing He's Bisexual
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Hunter Shot Girlfriend In Private Parts For Allegedly Cheating In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Commercial Driver Arrested With Two Human Heads In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bandits In Zamfara Better Equipped Than Military, Says Yari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Afenifere, Gani Adams, Igboho To Launch Campaign Against Beef Consumption Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Witness In The Court Of Posterity By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Deepens Tinubu Probe, Demands Asset Declaration Form From CCB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Agriculture Farm Produce Now Sold At Ridiculous Prices In North, Traders Count Losses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food Blockade: DAWN Commission Meets South-West Agric Commissioners Over Food Crisis
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Food Movement Of Food Trucks Resumes From North To South
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Herdsmen: Governors Ortom, Mohammed Reconcile, Blame Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Woman, Four Children Burnt To Death In Plateau While Husband Was At Football Viewing Centre
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Woman, Dutch Husband Remanded In Rivers Prison Over N126million Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills ‘Many Soldiers’, Displays Armed Personnel Carrier, SUVs, Ammunition Captured From Nigerian Military
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Agriculture ‘We’d Rather Lose Our Goods Than Transport Them To The South’ —Northern Traders Insist On Food Blockade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad