One Day After Buhari Promised Abduction Won't Happen Again, Three Students Kidnapped In Katsina

The gunmen stormed the area in their numbers and kidnapped them on their way home, after closing from school.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

No fewer than three Senior Secondary Students were on Tuesday kidnapped from a Community Secondary School (Day school) in Runka town, Safana local government area of Katsina State. 

Information gathered from the area revealed that the gunmen stormed the area in their numbers and kidnapped them on their way home,  after closing from school. 

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

The source said, "the incident happened today (Tuesday) around 3pm when the students closed from their school, Community Secondary School, Runka in Safana Local government area. The school situated in Runka is 3km from the students' village, Gobirawa village. 

"They were on their way home when the incident happened in Tsohon Clinic village (a route of the bandits). In their large numbers, the gunmen attempted to kidnap four of the students but one narrowly escaped while they went with the remaining three others. They were 1km to their village when the incident happened. They took them away on a motorcycle. 

"They are all SS2 students. They are namely, Gaddafi Usman, Abdulrashid Yahuza and Murtala Abdullahi. Currently, they are in the kidnapper's den.  See Also Insurgency Jangebe Abduction Will Be The Last Kidnap Case, Buhari Vows 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

"We were in the residence of the children this evening with the principal to sympathize with the parents over what happened and we were made to understand the gunmen have yet to reach out," the source said. 

When contacted, the Katsina Police Command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said he was trying to confirm the incident. 

"I also saw the report but I'm trying to reach out to the DPO of Safana but his number is not reachable. Maybe they have gone to the area. I am also making an effort to confirm it too." 

 Katsina State government had over the weekend ordered the re-opening of the state's boarding schools. Similarly,  President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that the Jangebe students abduction in Zamfara State would be the last.
 

