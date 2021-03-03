Troops Recover Corpses Of Missing Herders In Kaduna, Cattle With Gunshot Wounds

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2021

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported the recovery of two corpses, apparently of herders, in the Mabuhu-Wawan Rafi general area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Aruwan said the herders, Yusuf Ahmadu and Mustapha Bakoas, were declared missing after they did not return from their daily routine of taking cattle for grazing.

He said the deceased failed to return to their settlement but their cattle were found wandering in the open grazing area with wounds from gunshots.

The statement read, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the herders, and offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

“He tasked security agencies to ensure thorough investigations into their deaths, while an investigation into the incident is in progress.”

