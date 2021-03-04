PFN Is A Clannish Religious Enterprise— Chris Okotie

Okotie said this while reacting to the election of the PFN in which Bishop Wale Oke of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries emerged as the newly elected President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, has described the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria as a parochial religious group. 

Okotie said this while reacting to the election of the PFN in which Bishop Wale Oke of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries emerged as the newly elected President. 

Okotie, an ex-Presidential candidate, in his message said this at the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos on Tuesday. 

The message was made public by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji. 

Okotie lamented that the Christian body has departed from its core values and is now a shadow of its former self.

He said, “PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette.

“Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists."

Okotie has, for years been a critic of the activities of the emerging presidents of the PFN over alleged compromise and unethical behaviour associated with betrayal of the Christian cause, especially in their dealings with the political leadership of the country.

The reverend has always distanced himself from the activities of the Christian body, citing credibility issues.

