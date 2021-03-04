Police Recover Torso Of A Woman In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Men of the Bayelsa State Police Command have recovered a mutilated female body at School to Land Project, Edepie community, a suburb of Yenagoa local council area of Bayelsa State. 

A statement by SP Asinim Butswat, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said the torso was found with vital organs harvested. 

“The unidentified female corpse was found on 4th March 2021 at about 0830 hours. Preliminary investigation reveals that vital organs such as eyes, ears, nose, and tongue were removed, allegedly for ritual purposes.

“The corpse has been removed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre's mortuary for autopsy."

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Mike Okoli, has ordered detectives to find the culprits. 

SaharaReporters, New York

