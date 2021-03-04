Zamfara Govt Imposes Curfew On Jangebe Community, Closes Markets

Jangebe has been troubled following the abduction of 279 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe town last Friday, who were later freed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2021

Following the violence that erupted shortly after the delivery of the freed Jangebe schoolgirls in Zamfara State, the state government on Thursday imposed a dusk-to-down curfew on Jangebe community.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

Speaking through the state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, the state government said the community market had been closed till further notice.

The statement reads in part, "Sequel to an unfortunate civil disobedience which took place at Jangebe town after the return of the released schoolchildren, the Zamfara State Government has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jangebe town starting from Wednesday, 3/3/2021. This is to prevent any further breach of peace. 

"Similarly, there is strong discovered evidence of market activities in the town that aid and abet bandits' activities in the town and neighbouring communities. Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice. 

"The state government is poised to ensure safety of lives and properties of its citizens at all cost. With this announcement, the Zamfara State Police Command is hereby enjoined to ensure total enforcement."

SaharaReporters, New York

