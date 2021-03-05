COVID-19 Vaccination Compulsory For 2021 Hajj — Saudi Arabia Health Minister

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world flock annually to the cities of Mecca and Medina for the week-long ritual but in 2020, no overseas visitors were allowed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 05, 2021

The Saudi Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has said that COVID-19 vaccination will be the main prerequisite for participation in the 2021 Hajj rites in the country.

According to Al-Masry Alyaom, an Egyptian newspaper,  Dr Al-Rabiah gave the directive in a circular on Monday, saying, “You must prepare early to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the holy sites, Madinah and the entry points for pilgrims, for the Hajj season for the current year, and to form a Corona vaccination committee for participants in the Hajj and Umrah season, and accordingly, they adopted the compulsory taking of a vaccine Corona is for those wishing to participate, as it is one of the conditions for participating in the Hajj season."

The minister however did not state whether the pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to take the vaccine in their countries or whether 2021 Hajj will be limited to domestic pilgrims of all nationalities, like what happened last year, when the country only allowed those inside the Kingdom to perform the Hajj.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world flock annually to the cities of Mecca and Medina for the week-long ritual but in 2020, no overseas visitors were allowed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH British Airways Passengers Can Now Buy N20,000 COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Wish COVID-19 Vaccine Had Saved My Late Dad Killed By The Virus —First Person Vaccinated In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why We Will Never Take COVID-19 Vaccine —Nigerian Christ Embassy Church Members, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: 24 Ogun Hospital Staff Infected, One Dead As Management Begins Test Sampling Without Protection For Employees
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Administered To Health Workers, Vulnerable Citizens First, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerian Government Has Agreed To Pay Us N4.75 Billion Compensation For #EndSARS, Shasha Losses— Northern Food, Cattle Dealers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Many Soldiers Feared Killed As Bandits Storm Military Base In Katsina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Troops Arrest Fulani Suspects With Vehicle Load Of Rifles In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 People, Abduct Hundreds In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Soldier, Girlfriend Supplying Ammunition, Uniforms To Bandits Arrested In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Benue Imposes Curfew On Three Local Government Areas, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam's Killers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Airways Passengers Can Now Buy N20,000 COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Have Distanced Myself From Bayelsa Governor, Diri's Administration —Ex-governor Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Another Nigerian Lawmaker, Kila Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Akeredolu Orders Recitation Of Oodua Anthem In Schools
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Wish COVID-19 Vaccine Had Saved My Late Dad Killed By The Virus —First Person Vaccinated In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity 'Sheikh Gumi Not Himself, Has He Lost His Mind, Does He Need Medical Attention?' — Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad